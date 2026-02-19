Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,924 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,574,000 after buying an additional 1,196,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 836,827 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2,830.4% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 604,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,243,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

