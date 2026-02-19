Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage Sells 5,025 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.08, for a total transaction of $1,613,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,146.72. This represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $329.92 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $345.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.41.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $625.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $361.00 price objective on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

View Our Latest Report on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.