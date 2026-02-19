Walmart Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) executives highlighted broad-based share gains, accelerating e-commerce growth, and expanding profit contributions from advertising and memberships during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, while also outlining fiscal 2027 guidance that reflects continued momentum but a “measured approach” given a still-uncertain backdrop.

Quarterly results: sales up nearly 5% and profits grew faster than revenue

CEO John Furner said fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.9% in constant currency, including 24% global e-commerce growth. Adjusted operating income rose 10.5% in constant currency, with all three segments growing profits faster than sales.

Furner also emphasized inventory discipline, noting inventory ended the quarter up, about half the rate of sales growth. He said sales were “strong across each segment,” including general merchandise, which grew globally and was up low single digits in Walmart U.S., led by fashion.

CFO John David Rainey said the company finished the year with “broad-based share gains” and reiterated that adjusted operating income growth in the quarter was more than twice the rate of sales growth.

Full-year milestones and headwinds

For the full year, Rainey said Walmart grew revenue by approximately 5% in constant currency, adding $35 billion in revenue, and that sales exceeded $700 billion for the first time. Adjusted operating income increased 5.4%, despite what he called a 300-basis-point headwind from increased claims expenses and “navigating a bumpy tariff environment.”

Rainey also pointed to strong cash generation, citing $42 billion in operating cash flow and 18% growth in free cash flow in fiscal 2026.

E-commerce, fast delivery, and the evolving omni-channel model

Management repeatedly tied performance to Walmart’s omni-channel model, which uses stores and clubs as fulfillment nodes alongside distribution and fulfillment centers. Rainey said Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales grew 27% in the quarter, and 35% of store-fulfilled orders were delivered in under three hours. Furner added that customers using “fast delivery” (under three hours) grew more than 60% for the year.

Rainey also provided market-specific updates:

China: e-commerce grew 28% and represented more than 50% of the market’s sales mix.

e-commerce grew and represented more than of the market’s sales mix. India (Flipkart): delivering orders in less than 15 minutes across more than 30 cities.

delivering orders in across more than 30 cities. Sam’s Club U.S.: “doubled” growth in club-fulfilled delivery sales, and leadership said 60% of members can get delivery in three hours.

Asked about the mix of stores versus e-commerce, Furner said stores remain “a huge part of the solution,” particularly because forward-deployed inventory supports in-store shopping, pickup, and delivery. Walmart U.S. CEO Dave Guggina added that in the past 12 months the company opened 12 new stores and remodeled 674, saying those investments were “outperforming plan.”

Advertising, membership, and “alternate profit pools”

Rainey highlighted business mix as a key driver of operating profit growth, pointing to higher-margin streams such as advertising and membership fees. He said advertising businesses globally increased 37% in the quarter, including Walmart Connect in the U.S. up 41%. For the full year, he said advertising businesses grew 46% to $6.4 billion, while membership fees exceeded $4.3 billion.

Rainey said consolidated membership income increased more than 15% in the quarter, citing strength in Sam’s Club China (membership income up over 35%). He also said Walmart+ membership income in the U.S. rose double digits, supported by the core offering and newer benefits such as the One Pay Cash Rewards credit card. Sam’s Club U.S. membership income grew more than 6%.

Notably, Rainey said advertising income plus membership fees represented nearly one-third of operating income in the quarter.

On marketplace and fulfillment services, Furner described marketplace as “an area of ongoing investment” and said the company is prioritizing growth rather than focusing on marketplace profitability in isolation. He said marketplace categories such as cook and dine, fashion, and home decor grew “north of 40%” in the quarter. Furner added that 52% of sellers are using Walmart Fulfillment Services.

AI, “agentic commerce,” and Sparky

Executives discussed the company’s efforts in AI-driven shopping experiences, including its “Sparky” shopping assistant. Furner said customers who used Sparky had an average order value about 35% higher than non-Sparky customers. Guggina added that roughly half of app users have used Sparky, describing it as a shift from “traditional search to intent-driven commerce.”

Management said Walmart is working with partners including OpenAI and Alphabet as it builds out experiences tied to what Furner called “agentic commerce.”

Guidance: fiscal 2027 outlook and Q1 expectations

Rainey said the company expects full-year constant-currency sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% and operating income growth of 6% to 8%, with EPS of $2.75 to $2.85. He said guidance reflects continued underlying drivers and share gains, while also considering efforts to mitigate food price inflation and headwinds from Maximum Fair Pricing legislation and pharmacy.

For the first quarter, Walmart expects constant-currency sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% and operating income growth of 4% to 6%, with EPS of $0.63 to $0.65. Rainey said Q1 operating income growth is expected to be the lowest of the fiscal year due to expense timing and year-over-year tariff impacts that began in the prior year’s second quarter.

The company also announced a new $30 billion share repurchase authorization, which Rainey described as the largest to date. For fiscal 2027, Walmart expects capital expenditures of approximately 3.5% of sales, with spending near a peak for supply chain automation and store remodels and AI investments incorporated into capital spend assumptions.

About Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

