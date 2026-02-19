W.W. Grainger Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.40. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $40.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $42.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $12.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $48.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $52.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,060.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,134.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,003.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.02). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total transaction of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at $104,929,232.22. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,554,000 after buying an additional 1,003,237 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $536,916,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34,269.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,584,000 after purchasing an additional 389,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

