VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.44 and traded as low as GBX 471. VP shares last traded at GBX 489.50, with a volume of 52,809 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753.33.

Get VP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VP

VP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.44.

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.