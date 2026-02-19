Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.57 and last traded at $172.3790. 3,149,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,266,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.57.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore raised their target price on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price target on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

