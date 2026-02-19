Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.21.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

V opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.24. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $581.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

