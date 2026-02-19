Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) CAO Brent Sabatini Sells 1,530 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent Sabatini sold 1,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $11,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $372,922.88. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

