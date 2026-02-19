Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Vicor Trading Down 1.8%

Vicor stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.84. 646,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,754. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $177.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,250. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $428,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,109.74. This represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,306 shares of company stock worth $13,743,160. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Amundi purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

