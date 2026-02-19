Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $459,284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

