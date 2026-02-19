Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Jeffrey Westphal Purchases 247,740 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Westphal acquired 247,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,240,439.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 247,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,439.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeffrey Westphal bought 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,500.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 302.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $194.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vertex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

