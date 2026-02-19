Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,485,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

