Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $291.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.44. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

