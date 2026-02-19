Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,795 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,019,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,668,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $546,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,761.28. The trade was a 39.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $480,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,992. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $3,948,970. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

