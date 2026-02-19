Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.64 Billion Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,637,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

