Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.77 Billion Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $2,771,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 901,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,566. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $231.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.72 and a 200-day moving average of $187.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Dover from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

