Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 298,892 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,661,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $3,168,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,377,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $313,456,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 962,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,556,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

