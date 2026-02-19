Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,367,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $3,406,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $148,048.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.65.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.87 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.01, a PEG ratio of 351.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

