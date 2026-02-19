Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.500-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 21.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $454.64 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $487.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Valmont Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $480 to $510 and kept an overweight rating, signaling a ~12% upside from the recent price — a clear catalyst for buying interest. JPMorgan price target raise

JPMorgan raised its price target from $480 to $510 and kept an overweight rating, signaling a ~12% upside from the recent price — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $492 to $501 and maintained a buy rating, implying roughly 10% upside; that adds to the upward analyst momentum. Stifel price target raise

Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $492 to $501 and maintained a buy rating, implying roughly 10% upside; that adds to the upward analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research pieces (Zacks) highlight Valmont as a high‑quality growth stock with above‑average financial growth and favorable style scores — supportive longer‑term narrative for investors looking past a single quarter. Zacks: Incredible Growth Stock

Multiple research pieces (Zacks) highlight Valmont as a high‑quality growth stock with above‑average financial growth and favorable style scores — supportive longer‑term narrative for investors looking past a single quarter. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target from $415 to $450 but kept a neutral rating (the target sits roughly at the current price), so this is a mixed signal rather than a clear buy catalyst. DA Davidson target update

DA Davidson raised its price target from $415 to $450 but kept a neutral rating (the target sits roughly at the current price), so this is a mixed signal rather than a clear buy catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call transcripts provide more color on segment trends (infrastructure strength vs. agricultural weakness), helping investors assess whether top‑line stability can continue. VMI Q4 Deep Dive

Company materials and call transcripts provide more color on segment trends (infrastructure strength vs. agricultural weakness), helping investors assess whether top‑line stability can continue. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $4.92 vs. $4.95 estimate and revenue roughly flat — the headline miss and softer sales in parts of the business pressured sentiment immediately after the print. Zacks: Misses Q4

Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $4.92 vs. $4.95 estimate and revenue roughly flat — the headline miss and softer sales in parts of the business pressured sentiment immediately after the print. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance was set to EPS $20.50–$23.50 (company) vs. the ~$21.30 consensus; revenue guidance $4.2–$4.4B vs. $4.3B consensus — a wide EPS range and guidance midpoint near or slightly below consensus creates uncertainty and caps upside until execution is clearer. Zacks: Q4 and guidance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

