Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.2520. Approximately 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 147,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 3.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

