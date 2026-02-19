Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Shares of UPBD opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 92,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. This trade represents a 2.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upbound Group by 913.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Upbound Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

