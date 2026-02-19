UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE UNH opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.