United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

