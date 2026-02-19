UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 170,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

