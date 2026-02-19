TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TXNM Energy by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

TXNM opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.83%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

