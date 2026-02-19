Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.27 and last traded at GBX 9.20. 17,005,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 10,421,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.71.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

