Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,416 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. This trade represents a 83.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,087. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

