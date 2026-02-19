Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.70 and last traded at GBX 170.40, with a volume of 6063929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

