Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.
Travel + Leisure Stock Up 3.8%
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $4,074,754.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,992.68. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travel + Leisure News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Travel + Leisure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 EBITDA guidance of $1.03–$1.055 billion and announced an expanded capital-return program including a $750 million buyback and a higher dividend — signals of stronger cash returns to shareholders. Travel + Leisure: Positive Momentum Continues
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and VOI (vacation ownership) metrics beat expectations: net revenue ≈ $1.03B and gross VOI sales up ~8% YoY, driven by recurring vacation-ownership earnings that support margin stability. Business Wire: Q4 and full-year 2025 results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish: firms reiterating Buy views and noting strong one‑year performance and durable recurring revenue, which supports continued upside potential. TipRanks: Signals steady growth ahead
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.83 matched consensus, so profitability met expectations but did not provide an upside earnings surprise. Zacks: Meets Q4 earnings estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: The company outlined a resort-optimization plan and other operational actions on the earnings call — strategic levers that could lift margins over time but require execution. Investing.com: Resort optimization plan
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 showed a GAAP net loss of $61M driven by a $210M inventory write-down — a material one-time charge that pressures near-term earnings and some quality-of-earnings metrics. Business Wire: Q4 results and write-down
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.
In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
