Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Shares of ED stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

In related news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,864.29. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.20.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

