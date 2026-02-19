Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMLF

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.