Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded by Smbc Nikko Sec. to Strong-Buy Rating

Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TRYIY stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

