Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies whose business is materially tied to lithium — primarily miners and explorers, processors and refiners of lithium chemicals, and producers of lithium-based battery materials — that trade on public markets. Investors buy them to gain exposure to rising demand for electric vehicles and energy storage; their prices are driven by lithium commodity cycles, supply constraints, technology shifts and regulatory/environmental risks, so they can be volatile but offer long‑term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

