Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.00, but opened at $141.90. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 8,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.30). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 21.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

