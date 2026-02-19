The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 782.19 and last traded at GBX 788.20, with a volume of 2451196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,135 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,247.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

In related news, insider Lori Mitchell- Keller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 839 per share, for a total transaction of £83,900. Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 10,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 864 per share, with a total value of £86,400. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,415,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

