The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.19 and last traded at GBX 66.40, with a volume of 3184768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider John Whittle bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 per share, with a total value of £27,600. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

