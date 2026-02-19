The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) EVP Alexander Overstrom Sells 2,500 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

