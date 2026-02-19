The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Hartford Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Hartford Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Insurance Group to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5%

HIG opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Get Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.