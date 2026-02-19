The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$98.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.42.
BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$109.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$104.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$62.57 and a 12 month high of C$106.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.