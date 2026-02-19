The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$98.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.42.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$109.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total transaction of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$104.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$62.57 and a 12 month high of C$106.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

