Textron (NYSE:TXT) EVP Julie Duffy Sells 19,857 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXT opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,464,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,193,000 after purchasing an additional 244,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 140,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,327,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after acquiring an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

