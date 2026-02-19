Textron (NYSE:TXT) Chairman Scott Donnelly Sells 219,619 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $21,612,705.79. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 742,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Negative Sentiment: Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares for about $21.6M (avg. $98.41), cutting his stake ~22.8%. SEC Filing

Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares for about $21.6M (avg. $98.41), cutting his stake ~22.8%. Negative Sentiment: EVP E. Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares for about $2.77M (avg. $98.84), reducing his position ~21.3%. SEC Filing

EVP E. Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares for about $2.77M (avg. $98.84), reducing his position ~21.3%. Negative Sentiment: EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares for about $1.96M (avg. $98.70), cutting her holding ~34.9%. SEC Filing

EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares for about $1.96M (avg. $98.70), cutting her holding ~34.9%. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark S. Bamford reported two sales: 19,808 shares (~$1.94M, avg. $97.96) and 9,533 shares (~$940.7k, avg. $98.68), representing large percentage reductions in his holdings (71.6% and 35.8% in the respective filings). SEC Filing

VP Mark S. Bamford reported two sales: 19,808 shares (~$1.94M, avg. $97.96) and 9,533 shares (~$940.7k, avg. $98.68), representing large percentage reductions in his holdings (71.6% and 35.8% in the respective filings). Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares for about $750k (avg. $98.68), trimming her stake ~20.5%. SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Textron by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Textron by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

