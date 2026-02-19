Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.30. Honest has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Honest by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,064,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $570,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

