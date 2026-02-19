Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.36, but opened at $56.47. Teck Resources shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 655,806 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.1%

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 16,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.