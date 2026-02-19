TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $15.49. TDK shares last traded at $14.8595, with a volume of 84,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTDKY. Nomura upgraded TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TDK currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.83%. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

