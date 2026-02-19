Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.36 and traded as low as GBX 4.08. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.39, with a volume of 431,128 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of £18.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.02.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services. Tavistock Investments Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Ascot, the United Kingdom.

