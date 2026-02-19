Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.00 and last traded at $222.7550, with a volume of 35589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

