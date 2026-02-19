Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

NYSE:TSM opened at $362.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

