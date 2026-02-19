T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF $TCAL Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Price Performance

TCAL stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $237 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

