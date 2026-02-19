T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Mark Wolfe Nelson Sells 6,274 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total value of $1,378,335.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,940,238.14. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Wolfe Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile management publicly downplayed satellite providers as a near‑term competitive threat, which reduces perceived network risk and supports long‑term market share stability. Read More.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

