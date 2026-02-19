Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,358 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

